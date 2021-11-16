Expert Connections
Oklahoma AG filing lawsuit over healthcare worker vaccine mandate

John O'Connor
John O'Connor(Courtesy Photo)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor is joining 11 other state attorneys general in suing the Biden administration over a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

The 12 attorneys general are requesting a preliminary injunction in the U.S. District Court for Western District of Louisiana.

The mandate, in place by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, currently impacts healthcare workers across the nation at facilities that receive federal funding.

“I will not tolerate the Biden Administration threatening Oklahoma healthcare workers with their jobs after they have fearlessly braved the pandemic,” said General O’Connor. “Oklahoma is already suffering from staffing shortages, and this mandate will only worsen it, especially in rural Oklahoma.”

He added that nearly 43% of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities across Oklahoma are suffering from staff shortages already.

O’Connor said the mandate violates the Social Security Act and the Tenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the amendment that enforces states’ rights.

