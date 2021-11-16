Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

One injured after reported robbery at Fort Sill National Bank WF

WFPD and the FBI are looking for a bank robbery suspect.
WFPD and the FBI are looking for a bank robbery suspect.(Wichita Falls Police)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police are searching for a suspect after one person was injured during a robbery at Fort Sill National Bank on Tuesday.

According to Wichita Falls Police, the suspect walked into the bank and assaulted at least one employee, who was taken away in an ambulance. WFPD officials said the victim is expected to be okay.

Police said the suspect then ran off north on Kemp after taking an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers are searching the nearby neighborhoods for the suspect at this time. The FBI is assisting the WFPD with the investigation. The suspect is described as a man wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeve blue shirt, gray beanie, a type of reflective shirt or vest and navy shoes.

Wichita Falls Police have released photos of the suspect, which can be found below.

WFPD Officers responded to the Fort Sill National Bank located at 3512 Kemp Blvd on 11-16-21 at about 3:10 pm in...

Posted by City of Wichita Falls Police Department on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melody Royal has been charged with distribution of a controlled dangerous substance as well as...
Woman arrested, accused of selling drugs, destroying evidence
Police also found a vehicle that was reported stolen at the suspect's home.
Lawton woman arrested for more than $15K in fraudulent checks
A Tuesday morning stabbing in Lawton sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries.
Stabbing sends one person in Lawton to hospital
The FBI said a man robbed the American Nation Bank in Ardmore Friday afternoon.
Ardmore bank robbery under investigation
John Kirby, Pentagon press secretary, responded to Oklahoma's recent memo stating it wouldn’t...
Pentagon responds to Oklahoma National Guard COVID-19 vaccine decision

Latest News

Tuesday, kids from across Stephens County headed to the Simmons Center to race CO2 powered cars.
Stephens County kids engineer, race CO2-powered cars
A third grader from Empire is now a two-time peewee world champion bull rider after a...
Empire 8-year-old wins second bull riding world title
Empire 8-year-old wins second bull riding world title
Adriene Davis from Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry gives details on this year's Thanksgiving...
Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry invites community to Thanksgiving dinner
Isaac McLennan has been sentenced in the death of Tariq Jackson.
Man sentenced in 2019 Lawton murder