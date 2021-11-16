One injured after reported robbery at Fort Sill National Bank WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police are searching for a suspect after one person was injured during a robbery at Fort Sill National Bank on Tuesday.

According to Wichita Falls Police, the suspect walked into the bank and assaulted at least one employee, who was taken away in an ambulance. WFPD officials said the victim is expected to be okay.

Police said the suspect then ran off north on Kemp after taking an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers are searching the nearby neighborhoods for the suspect at this time. The FBI is assisting the WFPD with the investigation. The suspect is described as a man wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeve blue shirt, gray beanie, a type of reflective shirt or vest and navy shoes.

Wichita Falls Police have released photos of the suspect, which can be found below.

WFPD Officers responded to the Fort Sill National Bank located at 3512 Kemp Blvd on 11-16-21 at about 3:10 pm

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

