Pentagon responds to Oklahoma National Guard COVID-19 vaccine decision

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Pentagon’s top spokesperson has responded to Oklahoma’s recent memo stating it wouldn’t enforce a vaccine mandate among the Oklahoma National Guard.

On Monday, Defense Department press secretary John Kirby said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had the authority to require National Guard members to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Kirby said at a news briefing it is a lawful order for National Guardsmen to receive the vaccine and those who deny being vaccinated could face disciplinary action.

Guard members would not be shielded from the Pentagon’s vaccine mandate.

The statement came after Adjutant General for the Oklahoma National Guard, Brig. Gen. Thomas Mancino, said National Guard soldiers and airmen will not be required to receive the shots.

Governor Kevin Stitt previously wrote a letter to Austin, asking him to suspend the vaccine mandate.

Kirby said he was not aware of any states other than Oklahoma reaching out to the Pentagon with concerns about the mandate.

