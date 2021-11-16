Expert Connections
Public comments to be heard at Lawton redistricting meeting

This is the proposed redistricting map for Lawton. Public comments will be heard at a meeting on Dec. 1.(Lawton Redistricting Commission)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Redistricting Commission will hold a public meeting next month to hear from locals about the proposed new map for the city.

The hearing is set for 2 p.m. Dec. 1 at the City Hall Auditorium.

The meeting on Dec. 1 will be the first for public comments on the proposed changes, and will start a 10-day period before the new map can be approved.

Redistricting in Lawton takes place every ten years after the results of the U.S. Census.

The current map can be found below.

This is the current ward map for the City of Lawton.
This is the current ward map for the City of Lawton.(Lawton Redistricting Commission)

