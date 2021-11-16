Representatives discuss how SWOK will be affected by redistricting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma legislature met on Monday for a special session to discuss redistricting legislative and congressional districts.

A new map is typically adopted during normal session, but the pandemic delayed the 2020 Census results.

Representative Trey Caldwell (R) House District 63 served as the Chair of the Southwest Oklahoma Redistricting Committee.

He said while southwest Oklahoma moved boundaries, we were able to maintain all seven seats.

The 2020 Census showed that Oklahoma is growing in the OKC and Tulsa areas, but Lawton lost about 6,000 people and Comanche County’s population decreased by 3,000.

“Comanche County, as a whole because of the growth in Cache and the growth in Elgin and the growth of what I call the Deyo area, the southwest portion of Comanche County, the growth areas in those precincts were able to basically keep us whole, keep more representatives and two senators for Comanche County,” Caldwell said.

According to Caldwell, representatives went into the redistricting process with a goal that no partisan data would be used in creating maps in Oklahoma.

On the new map, he’s gained Cotton County and the east half of Kiowa County.

He said over the last year, they’ve held nearly 40 public meetings to hear what people have to say about how the boundaries should be drawn.

Three precincts on the southside of Lawton gave feedback suggesting they felt their precincts were separated into different districts.

“We wanted those three districts, for those people to have a higher voice in representative democracy,” Caldwell said. “We wanted to put them together in an urban district, so all three of those precincts will now be in the central and east Lawton district.”

Sullivan Village and Park Lane communities will be back in the urban east Lawton district rather than a more rural one.

With the redistricting, Representative Daniel Pae’s coverage expanded as well.

“It will be primarily out toward west into Pecan Valley neighborhoods and then I will also gain all the neighborhoods between 38th street to Sheridan Road between Roger’s Lane and Cache Road,” Pae said.

Pae said what’s important to him about this year’s redrawing is hearing from his constituents about what they wanted.

“The visions, the boundaries that we end up drawing will be in place now until 2031, and so, it’s incredibly important that we get this done as effectively as possible,” Pae said.

You can find the new proposed map online at okhouse.gov.

Caldwell said just like a bill, it will go to Governor Kevin Stitt’s desk on Friday to be either signed or vetoed.

If he signs it, the new map will be effective by the next election cycle in April.

