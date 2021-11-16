Stabbing sends one person in Lawton to hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Tuesday morning stabbing in Lawton sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries.

Lawton Police officers were called out to the 800 block of Southwest 12th street around 1:45 Tuesday morning. When we spoke with LPD, they told us they have no one in custody at this time but have spoken to all parties involved.

This incident is still under investigation, but you can count on your 7News team to let you know when we have more information.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.