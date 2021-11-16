Stephens County kids engineer, race CO2-powered cars

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday, kids from across Stephens County headed to the Simmons Center to race CO2 powered cars.

The cars were built by the kids themselves and earned prizes for things like fastest, most engineered, best overall and the people’s choice award.

This was the 15th year the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation has hosted this event. The goal is to give the kids a fun activity that encourages STEM learning.

“It gives them something to be excited about, it lets them have a project that is a classroom project. It lets them see how well they can engineer a car. They get to see those designs and how it really does play out. It’s a learning activity all the way around,” said Lyle Roggow, President of the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation.

In total, 320 kids participated Tuesday. Prizes were awarded to the top

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.