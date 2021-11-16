Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Stephens County kids engineer, race CO2-powered cars

By Will Hutchison
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday, kids from across Stephens County headed to the Simmons Center to race CO2 powered cars.

The cars were built by the kids themselves and earned prizes for things like fastest, most engineered, best overall and the people’s choice award.

This was the 15th year the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation has hosted this event. The goal is to give the kids a fun activity that encourages STEM learning.

“It gives them something to be excited about, it lets them have a project that is a classroom project. It lets them see how well they can engineer a car. They get to see those designs and how it really does play out. It’s a learning activity all the way around,” said Lyle Roggow, President of the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation.

In total, 320 kids participated Tuesday. Prizes were awarded to the top

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melody Royal has been charged with distribution of a controlled dangerous substance as well as...
Woman arrested, accused of selling drugs, destroying evidence
Police also found a vehicle that was reported stolen at the suspect's home.
Lawton woman arrested for more than $15K in fraudulent checks
A Tuesday morning stabbing in Lawton sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries.
Stabbing sends one person in Lawton to hospital
The FBI said a man robbed the American Nation Bank in Ardmore Friday afternoon.
Ardmore bank robbery under investigation
John Kirby, Pentagon press secretary, responded to Oklahoma's recent memo stating it wouldn’t...
Pentagon responds to Oklahoma National Guard COVID-19 vaccine decision

Latest News

A third grader from Empire is now a two-time peewee world champion bull rider after a...
Empire 8-year-old wins second bull riding world title
The Lawton Food Bank is in the process of reconstructing their pick-up drive-thru to better...
Construction changing Lawton Food Bank hours this week
High school seniors are invited to the upcoming Pioneer Preview at Western Oklahoma State...
Western Oklahoma State College to host Pioneer Preview event
The Lawton Food Bank is in the process of reconstructing their pick-up drive-thru to better...
Construction changing Lawton Food Bank hours this week