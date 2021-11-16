Texoma’s Sunrise Headlines: November 16th

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An overnight stabbing in Lawton sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries.

Lawton Police officers were called out to the 800 block of Southwest 12th street around 1:45 a.m.

L-P-D told us they have no one in custody at this time but have spoke to all parties involved.

This incident is still under investigation, but you can count on your 7News team to let you know when we have more information.

A car fire is under investigation after Lawton firefighters and police were called out to it last night.

Firefighters were sent to southwest Birdwell Place a little before 6:30 p.m. with police being called out to the scene about an hour later.

Our photographer on the scene says the burning car was far from the roadway, and a tow truck was unable to pull it out of the grass.

At this time it’s not known what caused the fire, and authorities are investigating.

The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will be closing parts of the refuge today for a controlled Deer and Elk hunt.

They will temporarily close areas from Quanah Parker Lake, to the Dog Run Hollow and several other areas until Thursday, November 18th.

The Deer and Elk hunts will continue intermittently throughout November, December, and January.

The Closed areas are expected to change for each scheduled hunt.

Information about closures, and the hunt, can be found on the refuge website WWW.FWS.GOV/REFUGE/WICHITA_MOUNTAINS

Also starting today November 16th you can drop off Thanksgiving food at all eight Lawton fire departments to make sure everyone tries to have a good Thanksgiving day meal.

Southwest Oklahoma native Peyton Davis, who’s Miss O-C-U Outstanding Teen 2022, teamed up with L-F-D to help make sure families in Lawton are taken care of for the holiday.

All types of canned food items are being asked for.

Donations will be taken all day everyday up until next Tuesday, November 23rd.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.