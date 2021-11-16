Western Oklahoma State College to host Pioneer Preview event

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - High school seniors are invited to the upcoming Pioneer Preview at Western Oklahoma State College in Altus.

The event gives the seniors a chance to learn more about Western as they make decisions about their post-graduation futures

The event will feature food and games, plus the students will be able to tour the campus, meet with faculty members in different departments and talk with fellow students to see if Western is a good fit for them.

“It’s important because students are why we’re here. We are here to serve our students and we want high school seniors to choose Western and find out about all the opportunities we have to offer for them,” said Katelynn Thompson, College and High School Relations for Western Oklahoma State College.

The event is December first from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. You can pre-register for the event on the college’s website. If you register by November 19, you get a free t-shirt. Everyone who shows up to the event will receive a $100 tuition waiver just for being there.

