Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Yellen extends to Dec. 15 date for potential debt default

U.S. Treasure Secretary Janet Yellen makes a speech at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in...
U.S. Treasure Secretary Janet Yellen makes a speech at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Congress Tuesday that she believed she would run out of maneuvering room to avoid the nation’s first-ever default soon after Dec. 15.

In a letter to congressional leaders, Yellen said that she believed Treasury could be left with insufficient resources to keep financing the government beyond Dec. 15.

Yellen’s new date is slightly later than the Dec. 3 date she provided to Congress in a letter to Congress on Oct. 18. That letter was based on the fact that Congress had just passed a $480 billion increase in the debt limit as a stop-gap measure.

As she has done in the past, Yellen urged Congress to deal with the debt limit quickly to remove the possibility of a potential default on the nation’s obligations.

“To ensure the full faith and credit of the United States, it is critical that Congress raise or suspend the debt limit as soon as possible,” Yellen wrote to congressional leaders.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melody Royal has been charged with distribution of a controlled dangerous substance as well as...
Woman arrested, accused of selling drugs, destroying evidence
Police also found a vehicle that was reported stolen at the suspect's home.
Lawton woman arrested for more than $15K in fraudulent checks
A Tuesday morning stabbing in Lawton sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries.
Stabbing sends one person in Lawton to hospital
The FBI said a man robbed the American Nation Bank in Ardmore Friday afternoon.
Ardmore bank robbery under investigation
John Kirby, Pentagon press secretary, responded to Oklahoma's recent memo stating it wouldn’t...
Pentagon responds to Oklahoma National Guard COVID-19 vaccine decision

Latest News

Tuesday, kids from across Stephens County headed to the Simmons Center to race CO2 powered cars.
Stephens County kids engineer, race CO2-powered cars
A third grader from Empire is now a two-time peewee world champion bull rider after a...
Empire 8-year-old wins second bull riding world title
Empire 8-year-old wins second bull riding world title
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
CDC panel to discuss expanding COVID booster shots Friday