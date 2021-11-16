Young Professionals of Lawton virtual workshop begins

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Young Professionals of Lawton’s three-part virtual workshop, Powering Professionals, begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The workshop is entirely virtual.

Tonight’s class is Revamp Your Resume, and will be presented by Sara Paape of 3Raptor Consulting.

Those interested can register by going to YPL’s website.

If you are interested, you can register by going to the link on your screen.

The second class, Excel in Etiquette, will be held December 7, and the final class Master Your Interview, will be held January 18.

