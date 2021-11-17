7News First Alert Weather: Strong cold front brings seasonal temperatures through the end of the workweek

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, a gradual increase in cloud cover late this evening and winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph with higher wind gusts. As a result, it will be a mild evening with overnight lows falling into the low-to-mid 50s.

On Wednesday, a strong cold front will move through Texoma during the morning hours keeping winds strong out of the north behind the front with wind gusts up to 40 mph. This combined with dry air being reinforced across the area will allow elevated fire conditions to remain in place. Afternoon highs will be 10-15° cooler with temperatures topping out in the mid 60s.

The cool Canadian air will continue to filter in on Thursday with high temperatures struggling to make it out of the 50s. A zonal flow will become apparent over the weekend, which will allow temperatures to warm back up into the mid-to-upper 60s and low 70s.

Another cold front is scheduled to arrive on Sunday bringing the chance for a stray shower to southeastern counties. Otherwise, our dry spell will continue due to a lack of moisture in Texoma.

