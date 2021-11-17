Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Strong cold front brings seasonal temperatures through the end of the workweek

Pleasant weather expected for the upcoming weekend
By Noel Rehm
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, a gradual increase in cloud cover late this evening and winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph with higher wind gusts. As a result, it will be a mild evening with overnight lows falling into the low-to-mid 50s.

On Wednesday, a strong cold front will move through Texoma during the morning hours keeping winds strong out of the north behind the front with wind gusts up to 40 mph. This combined with dry air being reinforced across the area will allow elevated fire conditions to remain in place. Afternoon highs will be 10-15° cooler with temperatures topping out in the mid 60s.

The cool Canadian air will continue to filter in on Thursday with high temperatures struggling to make it out of the 50s. A zonal flow will become apparent over the weekend, which will allow temperatures to warm back up into the mid-to-upper 60s and low 70s.

Another cold front is scheduled to arrive on Sunday bringing the chance for a stray shower to southeastern counties. Otherwise, our dry spell will continue due to a lack of moisture in Texoma.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melody Royal has been charged with distribution of a controlled dangerous substance as well as...
Woman arrested, accused of selling drugs, destroying evidence
Police also found a vehicle that was reported stolen at the suspect's home.
Lawton woman arrested for more than $15K in fraudulent checks
A Tuesday morning stabbing in Lawton sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries.
Stabbing sends one person in Lawton to hospital
John Kirby, Pentagon press secretary, responded to Oklahoma's recent memo stating it wouldn’t...
Pentagon responds to Oklahoma National Guard COVID-19 vaccine decision
The FBI said a man robbed the American Nation Bank in Ardmore Friday afternoon.
Ardmore bank robbery under investigation

Latest News

The Center for Medicare and Medicaid services issued a COVID 19 vaccination mandate on Nov. 4,...
Covid-19 mandate implemented for all healthcare workers.
A Lawton man recently beat bladder cancer and is sharing his story with others since November...
Bladder cancer survivor shares story to help raise awareness
Tuesday, kids from across Stephens County headed to the Simmons Center to race CO2 powered cars.
Stephens County kids engineer, race CO2-powered cars
A third grader from Empire is now a two-time peewee world champion bull rider after a...
Empire 8-year-old wins second bull riding world title