Bladder cancer survivor shares story to help raise awareness

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man recently beat bladder cancer and is sharing his story with others since November is Bladder Health Awareness month.

Arturo Valdez said it was back in 2019 when he started seeing signs.

He would use the restroom to urinate and would often see blood in the toilet afterwards.

He said he never thought anything of it, assumed it would go away, and ignored it.

Valdez said he eventually stopped ignoring the signs and told his wife what he had been dealing with for some time.

“We went to see Dr. Michener. They ran some scans and tests, and he said, “you have cancer.” He was full at the time and couldn’t take any more patients, but he recommended me to Dr. Parker in Oklahoma City at OU Physicians,” Valdez said.

After conducting several treatments, the cancer was thought to be gone.

Valdez said it turns out it wasn’t, and throughout the pandemic, the cancer spread all over.

After learning about the spread, Valdez was told the only way to stop it was by removing his bladder.

“During that time, I said, “okay, is there another treatment before you decided to operate.” He said, “yeah, to try chemo,” so I did chemo for six weeks, but it failed. It didn’t help me. It was too late,” Valdez said.

Valdez then went through with getting his bladder removed.

He said since having it removed back in February, life has been completely different for him.

“I have an ostomy bag on my right side. They had to do some operations inside my stomach connecting to all tissues, and they had to make a hole. That’s how I urinate. It’s a bag, and I have to live with it for the rest of my life,” Valdez said.

On average, Valdez has to change the bag every two to three days.

He also has to sleep in a recliner to help prevent the bag from moving out of place.

He begs people to not ignore the signs if they notice anything out of the ordinary after going to the restroom.

“The more you ignore it, the more you’re going to be in trouble. The best thing to do is have yourself checked and keep getting checked, so you’ll know the results. First, listen to your body, and it’ll tell you to go see your doctor. Listen to your doctor, the doctor knows best, and they’ll try to help you,” Valdez said.

