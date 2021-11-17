Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

CO2 car race winners announced

(KSWO)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation has announced the winners of this year’s Duncan Area Youth Engineering Contest.

The contest was for 7th-12th grade students in the Red River Technology Center school district. The students competed Tuesday and won $4,075 in prize money.

“This race is more than just a fun competition to earn prize money,” Henry Lehr, the race coordinator, said. “In partnership with area educators and businesses, we are developing our area’s pipeline of talent while students are still in middle school and high school. It is a high priority across our community to educate our future workforce.”

Officials with DAEDF said the contest requires critical thinking, design, drafting, and manufacturing a CO2 race car.

This year’s competition included students from Central, Comanche, Duncan, Empire, Rush Springs, Walters, Red River Technology Center and homeschool.

Duncan Area Youth Engineering Contest – 2021 Middle School Winners

People’s Choice

1st place Kami McMahan Empire

2nd place Andy McFarland Duncan

3rd place Ike Floyd Duncan

Engineering

1st place Ike Floyd Duncan

2nd place Avery Smith Comanche

3rd place Allie Foster Duncan

CO2 Race

1st place Hunter Jones Empire

2nd place Bailey Hunter Duncan

3rd place Kelan McFarland Central

Overall

1st place Bailey Hunter Duncan

2nd place Hunter Jones Empire

3rd place Kelan McFarland Central

Duncan Area Youth Engineering Contest – 2021 High School Winners

People’s Choice

1st place Clay Graham Walters

2nd place Xvier Mikes Red River Technology Center

3rd place Reece Imel Duncan (tie)

3rd place Seth Downey Duncan (tie)

Engineering

1st place Brady Earsom

2nd place Case Rich Red River Technology Center

3rd place Denna Bussinger Red River Technology Center

CO2 Race

1st place Case Rich Red River Technology Center

2nd place Jacob Kuehn Red River Technology Center

3rd place Mason Surber Red River Technology Center

Overall

1st place Case Rich Red River Technology Center

2nd place Jacob Kuehn Red River Technology Center

3rd place Mason Surber Red River Technology Center

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melody Royal has been charged with distribution of a controlled dangerous substance as well as...
Woman arrested, accused of selling drugs, destroying evidence
Steven Morrison is charged with nine counts after police said he led an officer on a chase in...
Man charged in Lawton police chase
Isaac McLennan has been sentenced in the death of Tariq Jackson.
Man sentenced in 2019 Lawton murder
A Tuesday morning stabbing in Lawton sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries.
Stabbing sends one person in Lawton to hospital
Police also found a vehicle that was reported stolen at the suspect's home.
Lawton woman arrested for more than $15K in fraudulent checks

Latest News

Keith Anthony Pease has been arrested on charges of discharging a firearm into a dwelling and...
Man arrested for opening fire at Altus apartment complex
The victim’s condition is not known at this time.
Police investigating assault at home in Lawton
Ventura Ramos
Cotton County man faces child Sexual Battery charges
There have been 656,574 cases of the virus statewide since the pandemic began.
Oklahoma reports 717 new Coronavirus cases