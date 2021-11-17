CO2 car race winners announced

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation has announced the winners of this year’s Duncan Area Youth Engineering Contest.

The contest was for 7th-12th grade students in the Red River Technology Center school district. The students competed Tuesday and won $4,075 in prize money.

“This race is more than just a fun competition to earn prize money,” Henry Lehr, the race coordinator, said. “In partnership with area educators and businesses, we are developing our area’s pipeline of talent while students are still in middle school and high school. It is a high priority across our community to educate our future workforce.”

Officials with DAEDF said the contest requires critical thinking, design, drafting, and manufacturing a CO2 race car.

This year’s competition included students from Central, Comanche, Duncan, Empire, Rush Springs, Walters, Red River Technology Center and homeschool.

Duncan Area Youth Engineering Contest – 2021 Middle School Winners

People’s Choice

1st place Kami McMahan Empire

2nd place Andy McFarland Duncan

3rd place Ike Floyd Duncan

Engineering

1st place Ike Floyd Duncan

2nd place Avery Smith Comanche

3rd place Allie Foster Duncan

CO2 Race

1st place Hunter Jones Empire

2nd place Bailey Hunter Duncan

3rd place Kelan McFarland Central

Overall

1st place Bailey Hunter Duncan

2nd place Hunter Jones Empire

3rd place Kelan McFarland Central

Duncan Area Youth Engineering Contest – 2021 High School Winners

People’s Choice

1st place Clay Graham Walters

2nd place Xvier Mikes Red River Technology Center

3rd place Reece Imel Duncan (tie)

3rd place Seth Downey Duncan (tie)

Engineering

1st place Brady Earsom

2nd place Case Rich Red River Technology Center

3rd place Denna Bussinger Red River Technology Center

CO2 Race

1st place Case Rich Red River Technology Center

2nd place Jacob Kuehn Red River Technology Center

3rd place Mason Surber Red River Technology Center

Overall

1st place Case Rich Red River Technology Center

2nd place Jacob Kuehn Red River Technology Center

3rd place Mason Surber Red River Technology Center

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.