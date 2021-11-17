CO2 car race winners announced
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation has announced the winners of this year’s Duncan Area Youth Engineering Contest.
The contest was for 7th-12th grade students in the Red River Technology Center school district. The students competed Tuesday and won $4,075 in prize money.
“This race is more than just a fun competition to earn prize money,” Henry Lehr, the race coordinator, said. “In partnership with area educators and businesses, we are developing our area’s pipeline of talent while students are still in middle school and high school. It is a high priority across our community to educate our future workforce.”
Officials with DAEDF said the contest requires critical thinking, design, drafting, and manufacturing a CO2 race car.
This year’s competition included students from Central, Comanche, Duncan, Empire, Rush Springs, Walters, Red River Technology Center and homeschool.
Duncan Area Youth Engineering Contest – 2021 Middle School Winners
People’s Choice
1st place Kami McMahan Empire
2nd place Andy McFarland Duncan
3rd place Ike Floyd Duncan
Engineering
1st place Ike Floyd Duncan
2nd place Avery Smith Comanche
3rd place Allie Foster Duncan
CO2 Race
1st place Hunter Jones Empire
2nd place Bailey Hunter Duncan
3rd place Kelan McFarland Central
Overall
1st place Bailey Hunter Duncan
2nd place Hunter Jones Empire
3rd place Kelan McFarland Central
Duncan Area Youth Engineering Contest – 2021 High School Winners
People’s Choice
1st place Clay Graham Walters
2nd place Xvier Mikes Red River Technology Center
3rd place Reece Imel Duncan (tie)
3rd place Seth Downey Duncan (tie)
Engineering
1st place Brady Earsom
2nd place Case Rich Red River Technology Center
3rd place Denna Bussinger Red River Technology Center
CO2 Race
1st place Case Rich Red River Technology Center
2nd place Jacob Kuehn Red River Technology Center
3rd place Mason Surber Red River Technology Center
Overall
1st place Case Rich Red River Technology Center
2nd place Jacob Kuehn Red River Technology Center
3rd place Mason Surber Red River Technology Center
