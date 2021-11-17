Covid-19 mandate implemented for all healthcare workers.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Local hospitals are preparing to implement a COVID-19 vaccine policy following a federal mandate that was announced earlier this month.

The Center for Medicare and Medicaid services issued a COVID 19 vaccination mandate on Nov. 4, following instructions from the Biden administration. The announcement has left local hospitals scrambling, and the Oklahoma Attorney General filing a lawsuit to prevent the mandate from moving forward.

The COVID 19 vaccination mandate is requiring all healthcare workers to be vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022, unless they have summitted and are approved for a religious or medical exemption by the hospital.

Earlier this week, employees at Comanche County Memorial Hospital received a letter from CEO Brent Smith announcing the mandate.

“Our policy will include information on who is affected by the policy, which are all staff, trainees, physicians, volunteers and others who have contact with patients or other staff...,” Smith said. “We know some staff will have concerns about the Policy we are required to put in place. However, the Hospital must comply with the CMS Mandate or risk its Medicare and Medicaid certification.”

We contacted Duncan Regional Hospital about their plans for the mandate and they said they would also be adhering to the newly announced policy.

“DRH Health is complying with the federal vaccine mandate for hospitals announced on November 4th. All hospitals in our state and nation are working on this implementation if they have not already implemented their own mandate, and they wish to continue treating patients covered by Medicare and/or Medicaid.”

Apart from the hospitals, 12 state Attorney Generals, including Oklahoma, have filed a lawsuit against President Biden, asking to stop the Biden’s administration’s mandate.

Oklahoma’s Attorney General John O’ Connor stated that this mandate threatens healthcare workers and the vulnerable people that Medicaid and Medicare were designed to protect, the poor, sick an elderly.

“I will not tolerate the Biden Administration threatening Oklahoma healthcare workers with their jobs after they have fearlessly braved the pandemic...,” O’Connor said. ”Oklahoma is already suffering from staffing shortages, and this mandate will only worsen it, especially in rural Oklahoma.”

The 12 state coalition filed the lawsuit and requested for a preliminary injunction on Monday.

However, the hospitals will still need to follow the mandate protocol until a final decision is announced.

