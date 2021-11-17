FBI arrest Ada bank robbery suspect

ADA, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities have made an arrest in connection to a bank robbery in Ada.

According to the FBI, Matthew Pettigrew of Ada was arrested on a federal charge of bank robbery.

FBI special agents worked with Ada Police as well as the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office and Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police Department to arrest Pettigrew in the town of Konawa on Tuesday.

He is accused of using a demand note to rob the Citizens Bank of Ada on Monday.

Pettigrew will appear in U.S. District Court in Oklahoma City. The date of his initial appearance has not yet been set.

