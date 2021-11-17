Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

FBI arrest Ada bank robbery suspect

Matthew Pettigrew
Matthew Pettigrew(Ada Police Department)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities have made an arrest in connection to a bank robbery in Ada.

According to the FBI, Matthew Pettigrew of Ada was arrested on a federal charge of bank robbery.

FBI special agents worked with Ada Police as well as the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office and Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police Department to arrest Pettigrew in the town of Konawa on Tuesday.

He is accused of using a demand note to rob the Citizens Bank of Ada on Monday.

Pettigrew will appear in U.S. District Court in Oklahoma City. The date of his initial appearance has not yet been set.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melody Royal has been charged with distribution of a controlled dangerous substance as well as...
Woman arrested, accused of selling drugs, destroying evidence
A Tuesday morning stabbing in Lawton sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries.
Stabbing sends one person in Lawton to hospital
Steven Morrison is charged with nine counts after police said he led an officer on a chase in...
Man charged in Lawton police chase
Isaac McLennan has been sentenced in the death of Tariq Jackson.
Man sentenced in 2019 Lawton murder
Police also found a vehicle that was reported stolen at the suspect's home.
Lawton woman arrested for more than $15K in fraudulent checks

Latest News

Texoma's Sunrise Headlines: November 17th
Texoma’s Sunrise Headlines: November 17th
Texoma's Sunrise Headlines: November 17th
Texoma's Sunrise Headlines: November 17th
Today will be windy and much cooler!
First Alert Forecast | 11/17AM
The Center for Medicare and Medicaid services issued a COVID 19 vaccination mandate on Nov. 4,...
Covid-19 mandate implemented for all healthcare workers.