First Alert Forecast | 11/17AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A strong cold front is moving across our area this morning, shifting the winds out of the north behind the front. Expect windy conditions behind the front through the afternoon with 35-40 mph gusts possible in some areas. Sustained winds will be at 15 to 25mph. With the strong north winds across Oklahoma and north Texas today, this, combined with low relative humidities will cause Near-Critical fire weather conditions, despite cooler weather! Say goodbye to the 80s and 90s that we saw yesterday because with the frontal passage, afternoon highs will be 15 to 20 degrees cooler! Highs will range from the upper 50s northwest to the mid 70s southeast.

Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid 30s with mostly clear skies. By tomorrow afternoon, temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 50s for much of the area. North winds will be lighter at 10 to 15mph. Friday will be quiet and mostly sunny. Morning temperatures will drop into to the upper 20s and low 30s but daytime highs will rise into the low to mid 60s. South winds at 10 to 20mph.

After a couple of cool days, a warming trend will bring temperatures back above average...until another cold front arrives early next week. The next one will arrive Sunday morning! Saturday will warm into the low to mid 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. South to west winds at 10 to 20mph. As our next cold front moves in late Saturday/ early Sunday morning, it’ll bring with it partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will drop into the mid 60s. Precipitation chances remain low with a lack of moisture. North winds at 10 to 15mph.

