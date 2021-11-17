Man arrested for opening fire at Altus apartment complex

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Police have arrested a man they who was wanted for firing a gun at an apartment.

Keith Anthony Pease is charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

According to court documents, on Nov. 2, Pease shot at a unit of the Ridgecrest Apartments in Altus after pointing a gun at a man who was inside. No one was hurt.

An arrest warrant was issued for him later that week.

Altus Police said he was arrested Wednesday afternoon at a home on W. Frisco.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Pease is being held at the Jackson County Jail on $200,000 bond.

