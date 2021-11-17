No one hit, property damaged in Lawton shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police officers said while no person was shot during a shooting Tuesday night in Lawton, some property was damaged.

It happened in the 2000 of Lindy around 9:30.

LPD said they do not have a suspect at this time.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers a call at 355-INFO.

Remember, you can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.