No one hit, property damaged in Lawton shooting

By Haley Wilson and Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police officers said while no person was shot during a shooting Tuesday night in Lawton, some property was damaged.

It happened in the 2000 of Lindy around 9:30.

LPD said they do not have a suspect at this time.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers a call at 355-INFO.

Remember, you can remain anonymous.

