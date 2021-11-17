No one hit, property damaged in Lawton shooting
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police officers said while no person was shot during a shooting Tuesday night in Lawton, some property was damaged.
It happened in the 2000 of Lindy around 9:30.
LPD said they do not have a suspect at this time.
If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers a call at 355-INFO.
Remember, you can remain anonymous.
