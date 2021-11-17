Oklahoma reports 717 new Coronavirus cases

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported 717 new Coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

There have been 656,574 cases of the virus statewide since the pandemic began.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 841.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are currently 8,216 active cases of the virus across the state.

The Centers for Disease Control reported 18 new deaths in Oklahoma on Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll from the virus to 11,708.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.