Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Oklahoma reports 717 new Coronavirus cases

There have been 656,574 cases of the virus statewide since the pandemic began.
There have been 656,574 cases of the virus statewide since the pandemic began.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported 717 new Coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

There have been 656,574 cases of the virus statewide since the pandemic began.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 841.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are currently 8,216 active cases of the virus across the state.

The Centers for Disease Control reported 18 new deaths in Oklahoma on Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll from the virus to 11,708.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melody Royal has been charged with distribution of a controlled dangerous substance as well as...
Woman arrested, accused of selling drugs, destroying evidence
Steven Morrison is charged with nine counts after police said he led an officer on a chase in...
Man charged in Lawton police chase
Isaac McLennan has been sentenced in the death of Tariq Jackson.
Man sentenced in 2019 Lawton murder
A Tuesday morning stabbing in Lawton sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries.
Stabbing sends one person in Lawton to hospital
Police also found a vehicle that was reported stolen at the suspect's home.
Lawton woman arrested for more than $15K in fraudulent checks

Latest News

No one was hit in a shooting in Lawton Tuesday night.
No one hit, property damaged in Lawton shooting
No one was hit in a shooting in Lawton Tuesday night.
No one hit, property damaged in Lawton shooting
Matthew Pettigrew
FBI arrest Ada bank robbery suspect
Texoma's Sunrise Headlines: November 17th
Texoma’s Sunrise Headlines: November 17th