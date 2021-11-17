Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Police investigating assault at home in Lawton

The victim’s condition is not known at this time.
The victim’s condition is not known at this time.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are investigating after someone was assaulted in a home.

According to police, officers were called to a home on SE Ellsworth around 1 Wednesday afternoon on a welfare check and found a victim with a head wound.

Police said the victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital to be treated.

The victim’s condition is not known at this time.

Police have taken witnesses to the station to be interviewed and are currently investigating to find out what happened.

This is a developing story. You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melody Royal has been charged with distribution of a controlled dangerous substance as well as...
Woman arrested, accused of selling drugs, destroying evidence
Steven Morrison is charged with nine counts after police said he led an officer on a chase in...
Man charged in Lawton police chase
Isaac McLennan has been sentenced in the death of Tariq Jackson.
Man sentenced in 2019 Lawton murder
A Tuesday morning stabbing in Lawton sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries.
Stabbing sends one person in Lawton to hospital
Police also found a vehicle that was reported stolen at the suspect's home.
Lawton woman arrested for more than $15K in fraudulent checks

Latest News

Ventura Ramos
Cotton County man faces child Sexual Battery charges
There have been 656,574 cases of the virus statewide since the pandemic began.
Oklahoma reports 717 new Coronavirus cases
No one was hit in a shooting in Lawton Tuesday night.
No one hit, property damaged in Lawton shooting
No one was hit in a shooting in Lawton Tuesday night.
No one hit, property damaged in Lawton shooting