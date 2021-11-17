Police investigating assault at home in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are investigating after someone was assaulted in a home.

According to police, officers were called to a home on SE Ellsworth around 1 Wednesday afternoon on a welfare check and found a victim with a head wound.

Police said the victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital to be treated.

The victim’s condition is not known at this time.

Police have taken witnesses to the station to be interviewed and are currently investigating to find out what happened.

