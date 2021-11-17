Texoma’s Sunrise Headlines: November 17th

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police say no one was hit during a shooting that happened last night. Officers say while no person was shot, property was damaged.

It happened in the two thousand block of Lindy around 9:30 p.m. L-P-D says at this time they don’t have a suspect at this time. If you have any information, give crime

stoppers a call at 355-INFO. Remember, you can remain anonymous.

Oklahoma’s Attorney General, John O’Connor, is among 12 state attorneys general filing a federal lawsuit over federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health care

workers. O’Connor says Oklahoma has a shortage of nurses as is, and the mandate will only worsen the situation. O’Connor has also sued Ascension Healthcare over

its vaccine mandate for employees in the Tulsa area. Last week, a state judge issued a temporary restraining order against Ascension, which then moved the case to

federal court.

President Biden has announced a series of moves to help make Indian Country safer. According to The Oklahoman, the president signed an executive order giving

federal officials eight months to draft a detailed plan to address high rates of violence that many Native American communities face. The order specifically mentions

Oklahoma, calling on officials within the Justice and Interior Departments to work closely with tribal governments as they work to expand following the Supreme Court’s

McGirt ruling last year. Biden added that his administration would urge Congress to allow tribes to prosecute non-Native offenders accused of sexual assault,

trafficking, elder abuse, or child abuse against Native Americans.

