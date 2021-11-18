1,000+ new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 1,000 new Coronavirus cases were reported in Oklahoma on Thursday as well as 49 deaths from the virus.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 1,056 new cases were reported in the state.

There have so far been 657,630 COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma since the pandemic began.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 852, while there are 8,484 active cases statewide.

The Centers for Disease Control, meanwhile, reported 49 new deaths from the virus in Oklahoma, bringing the total number of deaths from the Coronavirus to 11,757.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.