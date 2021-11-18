Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

1,000+ new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

The seven-day average of new cases in Oklahoma now stands at 852.
The seven-day average of new cases in Oklahoma now stands at 852.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 1,000 new Coronavirus cases were reported in Oklahoma on Thursday as well as 49 deaths from the virus.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 1,056 new cases were reported in the state.

There have so far been 657,630 COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma since the pandemic began.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 852, while there are 8,484 active cases statewide.

The Centers for Disease Control, meanwhile, reported 49 new deaths from the virus in Oklahoma, bringing the total number of deaths from the Coronavirus to 11,757.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manny Russell faces Lewd or Indecent Acts to a Child Under 16 and two counts of Rape by...
Serial molester jailed after admitting to crimes
The victim’s condition is not known at this time.
Police investigating assault at home in Lawton
Braden Byrd and Camilla Chapman-Rutledge face charges in a child sexual abuse case.
Couple charged in child sexual abuse case
Steven Morrison is charged with nine counts after police said he led an officer on a chase in...
Man charged in Lawton police chase
DoorDash says the driver has been deactivated and is no longer able to deliver for them after...
DoorDash driver accused of defecating in building lobby after delivery

Latest News

BREAKING: Clay Co. Sheriff booked into jail
BREAKING: Clay Co. Sheriff facing Official Oppression charges
Texoma's Sunrise Headlines: November 18th
Texoma’s Sunrise Headlines: November 18th
Texoma's Sunrise Headlines: November 18th
Texoma's Sunrise Headlines: November 18th
Fire crews were called to the scene of outside fire around 7:00 Thursday morning.
Crews battle fire south of Lawton