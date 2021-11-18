7News First Alert Weather: A freeze expected for parts of Texoma Thursday and Friday morning

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, a gradual increase in cloud cover with breezy winds out of the north at 10-20 mph. It will become cold with overnight lows falling into the mid 30s. A light freeze is possible for northwestern portions of Texoma.

On Thursday, wind chills will start out in the upper 20s and low 30s for the morning commute. Skies will be bright & sunny with a cool and crisp afternoon as highs top out in the mid 50s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph.

A zonal flow sets up Friday and into the upcoming weekend allowing temperatures to rebound into the low 70s on Saturday afternoon. Another cold front will move through on Sunday morning bringing along partly cloudy skies, but with a lack of moisture rain isn’t expected. Behind the front a cool and dry air mass will be reinforced with temperatures in the low 60s to kick off the workweek.

Weak ridging will occur warming temperatures into the mid 60s on Tuesday ahead of a strong cold front that will bring a blast of Canadian air into the area for Thanksgiving. There should be enough moisture available for precipitation, while there is still a lot of uncertainty on the timing and location of the storm system.

