Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: A freeze expected for parts of Texoma Thursday and Friday morning

Rain chances minimal next several days
By Noel Rehm
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, a gradual increase in cloud cover with breezy winds out of the north at 10-20 mph. It will become cold with overnight lows falling into the mid 30s. A light freeze is possible for northwestern portions of Texoma.

On Thursday, wind chills will start out in the upper 20s and low 30s for the morning commute. Skies will be bright & sunny with a cool and crisp afternoon as highs top out in the mid 50s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph.

A zonal flow sets up Friday and into the upcoming weekend allowing temperatures to rebound into the low 70s on Saturday afternoon. Another cold front will move through on Sunday morning bringing along partly cloudy skies, but with a lack of moisture rain isn’t expected. Behind the front a cool and dry air mass will be reinforced with temperatures in the low 60s to kick off the workweek.

Weak ridging will occur warming temperatures into the mid 60s on Tuesday ahead of a strong cold front that will bring a blast of Canadian air into the area for Thanksgiving. There should be enough moisture available for precipitation, while there is still a lot of uncertainty on the timing and location of the storm system.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melody Royal has been charged with distribution of a controlled dangerous substance as well as...
Woman arrested, accused of selling drugs, destroying evidence
Steven Morrison is charged with nine counts after police said he led an officer on a chase in...
Man charged in Lawton police chase
Isaac McLennan has been sentenced in the death of Tariq Jackson.
Man sentenced in 2019 Lawton murder
A Tuesday morning stabbing in Lawton sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries.
Stabbing sends one person in Lawton to hospital
The victim’s condition is not known at this time.
Police investigating assault at home in Lawton

Latest News

Manny Russell faces Lewd or Indecent Acts to a Child Under 16 and two counts of Rape by...
Serial molester jailed after admitting to crimes
Holiday in the Park begins this week in Lawton.
Holiday in the Park preview with 7NEWS
Altus dealership needs bike donations for kids
Cameron University and Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce will host a business forum on...
Chamber of Commerce, University of Cameron will present business forum
Cirque Italia Water Circus begins this week in Lawton.
Cirque Italia Water Circus begins this week