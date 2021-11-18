7News First Alert Weather: Widespread freeze tomorrow morning with gradual warming into the upcoming weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, a widespread freeze is expected across Texoma with temperatures falling into the upper 20s and low 30s by the morning commute. Winds will be light out of the east-northeast at 5-10 mph.

On Friday, skies will mostly sunny with slightly warmer temperatures compared to Thursday afternoon as highs top out in the low 60s. Winds will shift to the south at 10-20 mph and with low relative humidity in place there will be elevated fire weather conditions for much of the area.

A quick developing ridge will move overhead on Saturday allowing temperatures to warm into the mid 70s before breaking down as it moves eastward. Another cold front arrives on Sunday morning bringing cool and dry air back into the region with seasonal high temperatures in the low 60s. Winds will pick up out of the north at 10-20 mph with higher wind gusts.

A gradual warming trend and an increase in cloud cover early next week ahead of a cold front that is set to arrive on Thanksgiving. At the moment, there is a chance for hit & miss showers during the afternoon and evening. We are tracking a developing low closely that will track towards Texoma early Black Friday morning from the Big Bend region of Texas.

