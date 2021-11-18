Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Altus dealership needs bike donations for kids

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Wilmes Chevrolet of Altus, is gearing up to help DHS children receive bikes for Christmas for the 7th year.

Last year they couldn’t participate due to COVID-19; however, this year they would like to make up for that.

Those who wish to donate may drip off a bike or money donation at 2215 E. Broadway in Altus until Dec. 16.

Any questions can be answered by calling Cassidy Hopkins at 1-800-522-4866.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melody Royal has been charged with distribution of a controlled dangerous substance as well as...
Woman arrested, accused of selling drugs, destroying evidence
Steven Morrison is charged with nine counts after police said he led an officer on a chase in...
Man charged in Lawton police chase
Isaac McLennan has been sentenced in the death of Tariq Jackson.
Man sentenced in 2019 Lawton murder
A Tuesday morning stabbing in Lawton sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries.
Stabbing sends one person in Lawton to hospital
The victim’s condition is not known at this time.
Police investigating assault at home in Lawton

Latest News

Manny Russell faces Lewd or Indecent Acts to a Child Under 16 and two counts of Rape by...
Serial molester jailed after admitting to crimes
Holiday in the Park begins this week in Lawton.
Holiday in the Park preview with 7NEWS
Cameron University and Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce will host a business forum on...
Chamber of Commerce, University of Cameron will present business forum
Cirque Italia Water Circus begins this week in Lawton.
Cirque Italia Water Circus begins this week