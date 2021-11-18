Altus dealership needs bike donations for kids

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Wilmes Chevrolet of Altus, is gearing up to help DHS children receive bikes for Christmas for the 7th year.

Last year they couldn’t participate due to COVID-19; however, this year they would like to make up for that.

Those who wish to donate may drip off a bike or money donation at 2215 E. Broadway in Altus until Dec. 16.

Any questions can be answered by calling Cassidy Hopkins at 1-800-522-4866.

