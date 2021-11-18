Basket Bingo Fundraiser by Roadback Inc. is this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Don McGee, Executive Director of Roadback Inc., joined 7News to talk about their Basket Bingo Fundraiser this Saturday, Nov. 20 at Great Plains Coliseum in the Prairie Room.

There are two separate sessions, the first at 2 p.m. and the second at 6 p.m.

They have over 25 baskets to give out and more prizes to raffle.

The proceeds will go to help Roadback with its sobriety programs and halfway house.

For more information, you can call Roadback Inc. at (580) 357-8114.

