Cameron University hosts Beef Cattle Improvement Conference

LAWTON, Okla. - The 33rd Annual Beef Cattle Improvement Conference took place today at Cameron University.

The conference featured keynote speaker Blayne Arthur, the Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture.

There were numerous panel presentations on subjects all the way from Nutrition to Financial Strategy.

Cameron looks forward to hosting this conference every year, and they hope that next year will include even more information for local beef producers.

