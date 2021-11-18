Chamber of Commerce, University of Cameron will present business forum

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Supply chain issues have been an issue across the country and Cameron University and Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce will host a business forum on current supply chain shortages.

It’ll be Thursday night in Ross Hall, on the Cameron University campus, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The keynote speaker will be Chad Wilkerson, Vice President, Economist and Oklahoma City Branch Executive of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

The event is free and open to the public.

