Cirque Italia Water Circus begins this week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cirque Italia Water Circus has its first day of performances in Lawton Thursday, Nov. 18.

They will be in town until Sunday, Nov. 21 at Central Plaza, formerly known as Central Mall.

It features artists and acts from different countries, including a wheel of death.

There is also a 1950′s theme which goes along with the show.

Tickets range in price from $10 to $50.

For more, visit the Cirque Italia Water Circus’ website.

