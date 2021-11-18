Classic Lawton Chevrolet extends car raffle deadline

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tickets for Classic Lawton Chevrolet’s car raffle for the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma are still available.

The deadline has been extended until midnight, Nov. 28.

Tickets are $35 each or three for $100.

Every ticket sold will help the United Way reach their $1.25 million goal, which stays in the community to benefit 19 non-profits.

Ervin and Bridget Randle, the owners of Classic Lawton Chevy, are a part of the fundraiser.

“UW helps so many different organizations so to be able to raise money to contribute this year, in a different way of doing things has been really exciting for us,” Bridget said.

Tickets can be bought at the dealership now, through Saturday, Nov. 27 and through the United Way’s website.

The can also be found throughout Lawton and those interested can scan the QR code on the back that will take tem to a page to buy tickets there.

The winner will be drawn Monday, Nov. 29, with the giveaway happening Nov. 30.

