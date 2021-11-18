Comanche County Sheriffs, families working to find veterans gravestones that were stolen

INDIAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - Earlier this week several military veterans gravestones were discovered to be stolen out of a Indiahoma Cemetery.

A total of four bronze gravestones were taken and one was damaged, as the thieves tried to remove it.

One of those belonged to Gail Wolcott’s stepfather. She learned about the theft on Monday.

“Don’t desecrate the dead, c’mon. Have it in your head to leave these people alone,” Wolcott said.

A disgrace and dishonor is what Wolcott is calling the heinous act that left her and several families without a gravestone for their loved ones.

“It’s sad. He spent his whole life in the military protecting us. And for somebody to come out and literally steal from somebody who has so much of his life it’s just sad. All of these others too,” Wolcott said.

Wolcott said she wants them back, and it doesn’t matter how they are returned, as long as they are.

“Just drop them off on the road somewhere. Hopefully, a farmer or somebody will drive by and see him, and we can put them back. That’s all we want; we want them back. We don’t care. We just want them replaced because it’s going to be a hassle trying to get new ones because we have to go through the military because these are all military,” Wolcott said.

She urges others to go out and check their cemeteries.

“Especially rural areas because they could be doing this to your cemetery too, and this needs to stop. If you got time, run out, walk around,” Wolcott said.

The Comanche County Sheriffs Department is investigating the incident. Since learning about the gravestones on Monday, the department has checked surrounding cemeteries and found another gravestone damaged in the Cache cemetery, but none were taken.

They are asking all local recycle centers to contact them if they have seen the stones that are valued at 25-hundred dollars.

Meanwhile, Wolcott said she will keep searching until they’re found.

