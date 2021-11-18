Expert Connections
Couple charged in child sexual abuse case

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Charges are coming out of Grady County for two people involved in a child sexual abuse case.

Braden Byrd, 32, is in jail after his girlfriend called police to report he had abused a four-year-old girl in October.

He’s charged with child sexual abuse.

Meanwhile, his girlfriend, Camilla Chapman-Rutledge is also facing charges for failing to report it in the first place.

She’s charged with Child Neglect for her role in the the continued abuse.

