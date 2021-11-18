Crews battle fire south of Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews were called to the scene of outside fire around 7:00 Thursday morning.

It broke out south of Lawton near Bishop and Wedgewood. Our photographer on scene says it appeared to be a bunch of trash out in the yard that was on fire. But that there was no damage to any homes, although he does say the fire came close to reaching a light pole and a tree.

You can county on your 7News team to keep you updated as we learn more.

