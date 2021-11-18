Expert Connections
Crews battle fire south of Lawton

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews were called to the scene of outside fire around 7:00 Thursday morning.

It broke out south of Lawton near Bishop and Wedgewood. Our photographer on scene says it appeared to be a bunch of trash out in the yard that was on fire. But that there was no damage to any homes, although he does say the fire came close to reaching a light pole and a tree.

You can county on your 7News team to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Fire crews were called to the scene of outside fire around 7:00 Thursday morning.
