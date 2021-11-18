First Alert Forecast | 11/18AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A cooler and much drier airmass is over head but temperatures by the afternoon will be seasonable. As you’re waking up temperatures are in the 30s and 40s, this a 15 to 20 degree drop from this time yesterday. With winds still out of the north and at 10 to 15mph, wind chills are in the 20s and 30s across Texoma! So the jacket is a must before heading out the door. This afternoon as mentioned previously will be some what seasonable. Many will top out in the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies. North to northeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

South of the Red River, many Texas counties are under a freeze warning for Friday morning as temperatures are expected to be near or slightly below freezing. Those north of the Red River will drop below that 32 degree mark. Many overnight will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s with wind chill values even colder! While it may be cold there is something cool happening tomorrow morning! A partial lunar eclipse will start around 1:18 tomorrow morning. This occurs when the Earth moves between the sun and the full moon. With the clear skies expected overnight, viewing conditions are looking good all across Texoma! So, if you wanna see it you’ll have to set an alarm and wake up wicked early! This lunar eclipse is just shy of being full as 97.4% of the moon will immersed in the Earth’s shadow! Peak eclipse time will occur at 3:02AM! It will also be the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years!

It’ll be a cold start to the day, no doubt but temperatures will rebound into the low to mid 60s by the afternoon. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with south winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated gusts will be into the mid 20s. The breezy south winds combined with low relative humidity will lead to elevated fire conditions for Friday afternoon! A brief warming trend is expected to begin tomorrow and continue through Saturday with above average temperatures for the first half of the weekend. The warming trend will come to an end on Sunday morning as a cold front passes by. For Saturday, partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 70s. South to west winds at 10 to 15mph. On Sunday, partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. North winds at 10 to 20mph. No precipitation is expected for our area with the frontal passage.

Monday will stay into the upper 50s to low 60s with a little more sunshine. South to southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. A ridge of high pressure will shift over the Southern Plains on Tuesday. With this ridging, breezy south winds are expected. 10 to 20mph sustained with gusts higher. Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

After Tuesday, models differ with each other on the evolution of another storm system. Models are in agreement that another cold front will arrive sometime Wednesday. Depending on the evolution of the storm system, some precipitation could be possible towards the latter half of next week. Although what, how much, where and the timing is still very uncertain.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.