Greer County man faces charge after child pornography investigation

GREER COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Greer County man is facing a charge of procuring obscene material after an investigation into child pornography.

According to court documents, the investigation into Shawn Lindsey began in September after 11 files depicting child pornography were uploaded and sent using the Kik messenger service.

Authorities said the files were uploaded between Jan. 26 and Feb. 2 of this year.

Investigators said they tracked the user name to an IP address, which was then traced to Lindsey at a home in Mangum.

A search warrant of the home resulted in multiple electronic devices being seized and sent to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s Digital Forensic Unit.

According to court documents, a flash drive from the OSBI full of extracted data from Lindsey’s phone was then sent to investigators on Nov. 9. Investigators said on the flash drive were 14 videos containing child pornography.

