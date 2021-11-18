Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Greer County man faces charge after child pornography investigation

Shawn Lindsey
Shawn Lindsey(Greer County Sheriff's Office)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Greer County man is facing a charge of procuring obscene material after an investigation into child pornography.

According to court documents, the investigation into Shawn Lindsey began in September after 11 files depicting child pornography were uploaded and sent using the Kik messenger service.

Authorities said the files were uploaded between Jan. 26 and Feb. 2 of this year.

Investigators said they tracked the user name to an IP address, which was then traced to Lindsey at a home in Mangum.

A search warrant of the home resulted in multiple electronic devices being seized and sent to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s Digital Forensic Unit.

According to court documents, a flash drive from the OSBI full of extracted data from Lindsey’s phone was then sent to investigators on Nov. 9. Investigators said on the flash drive were 14 videos containing child pornography.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manny Russell faces Lewd or Indecent Acts to a Child Under 16 and two counts of Rape by...
Serial molester jailed after admitting to crimes
The victim’s condition is not known at this time.
Police investigating assault at home in Lawton
Braden Byrd and Camilla Chapman-Rutledge face charges in a child sexual abuse case.
Couple charged in child sexual abuse case
Steven Morrison is charged with nine counts after police said he led an officer on a chase in...
Man charged in Lawton police chase
DoorDash says the driver has been deactivated and is no longer able to deliver for them after...
DoorDash driver accused of defecating in building lobby after delivery

Latest News

Unemployment continues to go down in Oklahoma
The seven-day average of new cases in Oklahoma now stands at 852.
1,000+ new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
BREAKING: Clay Co. Sheriff booked into jail
BREAKING: Clay Co. Sheriff facing Official Oppression charges
Texoma's Sunrise Headlines: November 18th
Texoma’s Sunrise Headlines: November 18th