Holiday in the Park opens this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Krista Ratliff, from Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, joined 7News to give a preview for Holiday in the Park which opens Saturday, Nov. 20 at Elmer Thomas Park.

It begins with registration for Frost Your Fanny 5K at 4 p.m., with the race beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Then Holiday in the Park Parade starts at 6 p.m., starting at 2nd and C Avenue.

Entries to the parade will be accepted through Friday, Nov. 19.

After that, residents can look forward to plenty of family-friendly events through Jan. 1, including Holiday Movie Nights and Stories with Santa.

They are still looking for volunteers, and those interested, or want to check out information on events, head over to the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce website.

