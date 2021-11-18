Holiday in the Park preview with 7NEWS

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Holiday in the Park is kicking off this Saturday, bigger and better than ever.

The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce has worked with volunteers to put up more than 40 brand new light displays, including the longest pedestrian light tunnel in Oklahoma.

For $10, you can skate on the winter skating rink. For $15, you can use a skate aid to help you.

Holiday in the Park has long been a southwest Oklahoma tradition, but you’ve never seen it quite like this before.

The President of the Chamber of Commerce Krista Ratliff said her team made it a goal to bring the experience on par with what you might see in other communities.

“When we heard that people were driving to Chickasha or driving to Wichita Falls to see the lights, we thought to ourselves, ‘Why can’t we do that here?’ And again, when that call went out to the community, and our businesses and our partners, our volunteers stepped up to the plate, we thought ‘We’re going to make this happen,” Ratliff said.

For eight weeks, nearly 300 individuals have helped volunteer their time on the weekends to bring it all together.

Throughout the holiday season, you’ll now be able to see over 100-thousand new lights.

“We have some of the largest displays you’ll see in the state of Oklahoma, and they can skate on the winter skating rink here, they can visit the tunnel, the gazebo and all the fun things that we want to make sure people stay local, spend your dollars local,” Ratliff said. “After you visit the lights, go out to eat, do something fun in our community.”

Next to the winter skating rink, you’ll find a Holiday House, where they’ll be serving hot chocolate and food to warm you up.

Janie Billingsley is the organizer of the One Mile Fun Run and 5K Glow Run.

She said it’s been a blast putting it all together, and she can’t wait to see everyone enjoy it.

“This is going to be the best family activity. It’s going to be so great for our community,” Billingsley said. “There are so many things that are going to be there to do. Our committee has worked so hard and we’re so excited, but it’s going to be a huge kickoff on Saturday night.”

Holiday in the Park is primarily run on community donations.

Ratliff hopes when you get to the end of the display, you’ll leave a little donation that will help make the event even better next year, and in the years to come.

They’re always looking for volunteers to help with Holiday in the Park this winter.

If you’re interested go to www.lawtonfortsillchamber.com and sign up.

The Glow Run is kicking everything off this Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m.

Registration starts at 4 p.m. at Elmer Thomas Park.

Then the parade starts at 6 p.m. at Central Plaza and ends at Elmer Thomas Park.

Every Saturday, there will be hockey games from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the ice rink.

After players will stay and skate with kids.

The rink will also be open for private parties. You can call the Chamber at 580-355-3541 to reserve a day and time.

