House of Bread Ministry Church needs Hope for Christmas volunteers

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For those who want a way to give this holiday season, House of Bread Ministry Church may have the perfect thing.

On Thursday, they held sign ups for their Hope for Christmas program.

The program, similar to the Angel Tree program and is designed to get gifts for everyone from young children to seniors, who are sometimes forgotten.

“It’s very important, because sometimes people just need a voice and they need somebody to give them a helping hand,” Ramonda Bruno, House of Bread Ministry member, said. “Show them that they care.”

The sign-ups are still happening until 5:30 p.m. Thursday, at the Owen Multipurpose Center.

They are also in need of sponsors as well. Those interested can call 580-280-9920.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

