Lawton Parks and Recreation request community input on master plan

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton residents will soon be able to view the final draft for the Parks, Sports and Recreation, Trails and Open Space Master Plan and share their comments and suggestions.

The plan is open for resident input now through Dec. 1.

They hope the plan will be a blue print for parks, sports and recreation, trails and open space improvements in Lawton for the next ten years.

It looks at the accessibility of amenities, the needs of residents in the community and operation and management of the park system.

People can also give their input when the final plan is presented to the Lawton City Council on Dec. 7.

The plan can be found online.

