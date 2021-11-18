Expert Connections
ODOT seeking public input on Duncan Y intersection project

By Sarae Ticeahkie
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Y intersection will be seeing some needed improvements, and the Department of Transportation wants Stephens County residents to have a say in it.

The federal and state funded project for the conjunction of US-81 and state highway 7, is under ODOT’s 8 year work plan.

In that plan, construction is said to start in 2026, but ODOT district engineer Jay Earp hopes to get an advance on it because the urgency for improvements.

”right now there’s about 14 thousand, a little bit over 14 thousand vehicles a day that utilize that intersection,” Earp said. “So, it’s time to start looking at some improvements for efficiency of the intersection.”

There are some delays at certain times during the day whether your turning onto US-81, heading either north or south.

That can also potentially lead to car accidents.

The Marlow Fire chief Jason Miller spoke on how important this improvement could be for his department...as they are the ones called out to the scene.

”But, generally because of the speed and things through there, the incidents tend to be a little bit more severe then you would see just here in Marlow, or any other community,” Miller said.

Now, there’s a virtual open house underway for the project.

ODOT’s website has three project ideas for the Duncan Y, and they want Stephens County residents to get involved and leave suggestions and comments about what they think should be improved.

”There’s nobody better to talk to than the people that drive drive the intersection everyday,” Earp said. “So, we want to hear their feedback, and hear their ideas, look at our ideas and make comments. Or if they have better ideas, to please share them with us.”

All of these suggestions will be taken into consideration, because ODOT wants to make this intersection more efficient and safe for all the drivers.

The virtual open house will remain open until Dec. 1.

To view the interactive project map, project info and submit comments, click the link.

ODOT website

