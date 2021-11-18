Expert Connections
One injured after being hit by car in Lawton

A pedestrian was hit by a car near Ozmun and Lindy in Lawton Thursday afternoon.
A pedestrian was hit by a car near Ozmun and Lindy in Lawton Thursday afternoon.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was taken to a hospital after being hit by a car in Lawton Thursday afternoon.

That happened around 3:45 p.m. near Ozmun and Lindy.

According to Lawton Police, a child was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s not clear what led up to the accident.

As always, you can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

