One injured after being hit by car in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was taken to a hospital after being hit by a car in Lawton Thursday afternoon.

That happened around 3:45 p.m. near Ozmun and Lindy.

According to Lawton Police, a child was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s not clear what led up to the accident.

