Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Serial molester jailed after admitting to crimes

Manny Russell faces Lewd or Indecent Acts to a Child Under 16 and two counts of Rape by...
Manny Russell faces Lewd or Indecent Acts to a Child Under 16 and two counts of Rape by Instrumentation.(Caddo County Jail)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A serial molester is now in jail, after his grandmother turned him in for molesting several minors more than 100 times in Caddo County.

Manny Russell, 18, is facing charges of Lewd or Indecent Acts to a Child Under 16, and two counts of Rape by Instrumentation.

According to court documents, Russell’s grandmother brought him to police and said he admitted to her that he was a pedophile.

After agreeing to speak with investigators, Russell admitted to touching five girls in total over the past year.

He told authorities that he estimates it happened about 150 times.

Russell is being held at the Caddo County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melody Royal has been charged with distribution of a controlled dangerous substance as well as...
Woman arrested, accused of selling drugs, destroying evidence
Steven Morrison is charged with nine counts after police said he led an officer on a chase in...
Man charged in Lawton police chase
Isaac McLennan has been sentenced in the death of Tariq Jackson.
Man sentenced in 2019 Lawton murder
A Tuesday morning stabbing in Lawton sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries.
Stabbing sends one person in Lawton to hospital
The victim’s condition is not known at this time.
Police investigating assault at home in Lawton

Latest News

Holiday in the Park begins this week in Lawton.
Holiday in the Park preview with 7NEWS
Altus dealership needs bike donations for kids
Cameron University and Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce will host a business forum on...
Chamber of Commerce, University of Cameron will present business forum
Cirque Italia Water Circus begins this week in Lawton.
Cirque Italia Water Circus begins this week