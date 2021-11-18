Serial molester jailed after admitting to crimes

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A serial molester is now in jail, after his grandmother turned him in for molesting several minors more than 100 times in Caddo County.

Manny Russell, 18, is facing charges of Lewd or Indecent Acts to a Child Under 16, and two counts of Rape by Instrumentation.

According to court documents, Russell’s grandmother brought him to police and said he admitted to her that he was a pedophile.

After agreeing to speak with investigators, Russell admitted to touching five girls in total over the past year.

He told authorities that he estimates it happened about 150 times.

Russell is being held at the Caddo County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.