Texoma’s Sunrise Headlines: November 18th

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews were called to the scene of outside fire around 7:00 a.m. It broke out south of Lawton near Bishop and Wedgewood.

Our photographer on scene says it appeared to be a bunch of trash out in the yard that was on fire. But that there was no damage to any homes, although he does say

the fire came close to reaching a light pole and a tree. You can county on your 7News team to keep you updated as we learn more.

Julius Jones is scheduled to be executed this afternoon at 4:00 p.m. Governor Kevin Stitt basically four options in front of him when it comes to the future of Jones

One, he could deny clemency and let the execution go forward. Two, he could grant clemency and change his sentence to life in prison.

Three, he could grant clemency and give Jones the possibility of parole. And finally, he could just not take any action at all.

Once again, it should be noted that twice now the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole board has recommended sparing Jones’ life.

Today, Cameron University will be holding a business forum, to talk about how national supply chain issues are affecting the local economy. It’s being held in

partnership with the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. As keynote speaker, it will feature Chad Wilkerson, the Vice President, Economist, and Oklahoma City

Branch Executive for the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. That forum will be tonight from 4 p.m.to 5:30 p.m. in Ross Hall. Admission is free and open to the public.

Tonight in Duncan, the Chisholm Trail Arts Council will be holding their annual Holiday Art Show and Sale. From 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. this evening, the gallery will

showcase work from talented artists from across Oklahoma - just in time for the upcoming holiday season. They’ll also be holding awards for artists in three categories:

fine art, photography, and three-dimensional works. All of the art will be for sale, and will remain on exhibit through December 16th.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.