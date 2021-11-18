Expert Connections
Unemployment continues to go down in Oklahoma

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Unemployment numbers are down in Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, for the week ending Nov. 6, initial claims reached 2,020, down from the previous week’s 2,118.

Continued claims for the same week also went down, from 16,804 to 15,357 that week.

“We are continuing to see promising indicators of our economic progress and I’m excited by all the opportunities for growth and innovation that I’m seeing all over the state,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC executive director.

The advance national figures for the week ending Nov. 13 showed initial claims decreasing as well, down by 1,000 from the week before.

Numbers for that week for Oklahoma will be released next Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

