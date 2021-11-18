Western Oklahoma State College hosts The Nutcracker ballet

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Friends of Western Oklahoma State College (WOSC) Performing Arts along with Leah Wall from Off the Wall Dance Productions will be presenting the Nutcracker ballet at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m.

The ballet will take place at Herschal H. Crow Fine Arts Center in Altus. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online, on WOSC’s campus in the Business office or by calling 580-477-7706.

There will also be a meet and greet reception from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Western Band Hall. The community has been invited to come take photos with and meet the cast members while enjoying refreshments.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.