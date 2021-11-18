Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Western Oklahoma State College hosts The Nutcracker ballet

Western Oklahoma State College hosts The Nutcracker Ballet in December.
Western Oklahoma State College hosts The Nutcracker Ballet in December.(Western Oklahoma State College)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Friends of Western Oklahoma State College (WOSC) Performing Arts along with Leah Wall from Off the Wall Dance Productions will be presenting the Nutcracker ballet at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m.

The ballet will take place at Herschal H. Crow Fine Arts Center in Altus. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online, on WOSC’s campus in the Business office or by calling 580-477-7706.

There will also be a meet and greet reception from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Western Band Hall. The community has been invited to come take photos with and meet the cast members while enjoying refreshments.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melody Royal has been charged with distribution of a controlled dangerous substance as well as...
Woman arrested, accused of selling drugs, destroying evidence
Steven Morrison is charged with nine counts after police said he led an officer on a chase in...
Man charged in Lawton police chase
Isaac McLennan has been sentenced in the death of Tariq Jackson.
Man sentenced in 2019 Lawton murder
A Tuesday morning stabbing in Lawton sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries.
Stabbing sends one person in Lawton to hospital
The victim’s condition is not known at this time.
Police investigating assault at home in Lawton

Latest News

Braden Byrd and Camilla Chapman-Rutledge face charges in a child sexual abuse case.
Couple charged in child sexual abuse case
Manny Russell faces Lewd or Indecent Acts to a Child Under 16 and two counts of Rape by...
Serial molester jailed after admitting to crimes
Holiday in the Park begins this week in Lawton.
Holiday in the Park preview with 7NEWS
Altus dealership needs bike donations for kids