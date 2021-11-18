Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Woman with COVID-19 wakes up after 60 days in a coma, right before being taken off life support

By Talia Clarke
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) – A family in Maine say they were getting ready to pull their mom off life support when she suddenly woke up after being in a coma for 60 days battling COVID-19.

Bettina Lerman tested positive for COVID in September. The 69-year-old woman had underlying health conditions, including diabetes, and was unvaccinated against the virus.

She fell into a coma for more than a month. Her son, Andrew Lerman, said doctors were convinced she wasn’t going to make it.

The family had made funeral arrangements and were in the process of purchasing a headstone when Andrew says he got a call from doctors saying he needed to come to the hospital right away.

“He goes, ‘Well, your mother just woke up,’” Andrew Lerman said. “I literally dropped the phone. I was like, ‘What?’ I mean, because we were supposed to be terminating life support that day.”

He said his mom’s not out of the woods yet, but she is able to breathe on her own with some oxygen support.

“We give her words of encouragement every day,” he said. “We tell her to keep on fighting.”

His mom has plans to get vaccinated for COVID-19, Andrew Lerman added.

“I think the right thing to do is to get vaccinated,” he said. “So, if one of our family members gets it again, it won’t be that bad.”

Copyright 2021 WMTW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manny Russell faces Lewd or Indecent Acts to a Child Under 16 and two counts of Rape by...
Serial molester jailed after admitting to crimes
The victim’s condition is not known at this time.
Police investigating assault at home in Lawton
This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius...
Oklahoma governor grants clemency, spares Julius Jones’ life
Braden Byrd and Camilla Chapman-Rutledge face charges in a child sexual abuse case.
Couple charged in child sexual abuse case
Steven Morrison is charged with nine counts after police said he led an officer on a chase in...
Man charged in Lawton police chase

Latest News

FILE — Thomas 15X Johnson, center, is booked as the third suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X,...
‘Fundamental justice:’ Judge clears 2 in Malcolm X slaying
The Dixon's family Golden Lab "Gus" went after the convicted felon Kequan Waller, who pulled a...
Dog miraculously survives bullet to the head in Tennessee
At issue was a piece of drone video that prosecutors showed to the jury in closing arguments in...
GRAPHIC: Rittenhouse jury deliberates for third day without a verdict
Don McGee from Roadback Inc. discusses their Basket Bingo Fundraiser event and what...
Basket Bingo Fundraiser by Roadback Inc. is this weekend
A pedestrian was hit by a car near Ozmun and Lindy in Lawton Thursday afternoon.
One injured after being hit by car in Lawton