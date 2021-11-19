Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Next cold front arrives Sunday with rain chances increasing around Thanksgiving

Stronger front bringing rain chances arrives in time for Thanksgiving
By Noel Rehm
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear skies and not as cold as yesterday evening. Overnight lows will fall into the low 40s and winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

On Saturday, mostly sunny skies with prefrontal warming occurring ahead of a cold front that will move through during the late evening hours. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm with highs topping out in the mid 70s. Winds will remain out of the south at 10-15 mph.

On Sunday, it will turn out to be a noticeably cooler afternoon with temperatures only topping out in the low 60s. Winds will increase out of the north at 10-20 mph with higher wind gusts.

Another widespread freeze is anticipated on Monday morning with temperatures starting out in the upper 20s and low 30s. A brief developing ridge moves in from the Desert Southwest on Tuesday allowing for temperatures to rebound into the upper 60s and low 70s through Wednesday.

A developing area of low pressure will track nearby on Thanksgiving and into Black Friday bringing the chance for showers and isolated storms. There is still uncertainty on the exact track that the low will take, how it will evolve, how much moisture will be available and will it be cold enough to support winter weather?

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manny Russell faces Lewd or Indecent Acts to a Child Under 16 and two counts of Rape by...
Serial molester jailed after admitting to crimes
This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius...
Oklahoma governor grants clemency, spares Julius Jones’ life
Braden Byrd and Camilla Chapman-Rutledge face charges in a child sexual abuse case.
Couple charged in child sexual abuse case
Police release new details after an assault on Southeast Ellsworth Circle.
Woman in hospital after reported assault
Three lanes on 11th Street are blocked while police work a crash in Lawton.
Intoxicated driver involved in wreck on 11th Street

Latest News

November is Native American Heritage Month.
Learning Tree Academy students learn about Native American Heritage Month
Kristany Travis, a senior at Marlow High School is our next FFA 4-H Friend of the Week.
FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Kristany Travis
Lawton Police said the suspect in an assault has been arrested.
Suspect in Lawton assault arrested in Stephens County
Erick Davila has been charged with Sexual Battery, and his bond set at $20,000.
Cotton County man charged with sexual battery