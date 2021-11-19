7News First Alert Weather: Next cold front arrives Sunday with rain chances increasing around Thanksgiving

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear skies and not as cold as yesterday evening. Overnight lows will fall into the low 40s and winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

On Saturday, mostly sunny skies with prefrontal warming occurring ahead of a cold front that will move through during the late evening hours. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm with highs topping out in the mid 70s. Winds will remain out of the south at 10-15 mph.

On Sunday, it will turn out to be a noticeably cooler afternoon with temperatures only topping out in the low 60s. Winds will increase out of the north at 10-20 mph with higher wind gusts.

Another widespread freeze is anticipated on Monday morning with temperatures starting out in the upper 20s and low 30s. A brief developing ridge moves in from the Desert Southwest on Tuesday allowing for temperatures to rebound into the upper 60s and low 70s through Wednesday.

A developing area of low pressure will track nearby on Thanksgiving and into Black Friday bringing the chance for showers and isolated storms. There is still uncertainty on the exact track that the low will take, how it will evolve, how much moisture will be available and will it be cold enough to support winter weather?

