970 new Coronavirus cases reported

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported 970 new Coronavirus cases on Friday.

Friday’s numbers bring the total cases in the state so far to 658,600.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 838.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are currently 8,801 active cases of the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control reported 15 new deaths from the virus on Friday as well, bringing the state’s total to 11,772.

