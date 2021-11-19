Expert Connections
970 new Coronavirus cases reported

There have been 658,600 confirmed Coronavirus cases in Oklahoma since the pandemic began.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported 970 new Coronavirus cases on Friday.

Friday’s numbers bring the total cases in the state so far to 658,600.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 838.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are currently 8,801 active cases of the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control reported 15 new deaths from the virus on Friday as well, bringing the state’s total to 11,772.

Texoma's Sunrise Headlines: November 19th
