Cameron University concludes business forum

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Supply chain issues are causing complications across the country, especially close to the holiday season.

Thursday night, Cameron University hosted a business forum in order to untangle the situation, and how it’s impacting people’s day-to-day lives.

The forum discussed the post-pandemic growth many local economies and businesses are seeing, though hampered supply chain and ongoing worker shortage is still taking a widespread toll on growth.

It was projected supply chain issues could last out to 2022, and in many cases, 2023

Thursday night’s keynote speaker was Oklahoma City Branch Executive of the Federal Reserve Chad Wilkerson. He said the forum was as educational for him as it was for attendees.

“Instead of just in my office looking at the economic data, getting out and sharing what we think we see about the economy, but hearing from business people, hearing from economic students, there were a number of Cameron students here today ask very good questions, and seeing how that matches up and where the gaps and might be... hoping they can better understand how we’re thinking about it, and we can fill some gaps in what we don’t know that we don’t know,” Wilkerson said.

Organizers want to make sure the community is involved with the economic climate, and they’re happy to hold conversations.

